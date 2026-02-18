Pima County Board OKs resolutions dealing with ICE enforcement

The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed two resolutions Tuesday outlining how the county will respond to civil immigration enforcement activities within its jurisdiction.

In the first resolution, the board voted to prohibit the use of county-owned or controlled property and resources for civil immigration enforcement operations unless federal officials present a valid judicial warrant or court order.

County employees are barred from voluntarily assisting or facilitating civil immigration enforcement in county buildings or on county property, except where required by law.

The measure also bans the use of county parking lots, garages, vacant land, or other facilities as staging areas, processing sites, or operational bases for immigration enforcement actions.

County departments are directed to develop implementation policies, post signage on affected properties, and install barriers where appropriate.

The resolution states it does not interfere with criminal law enforcement, court orders, existing contracts, or federal immigration authority to the extent permitted by law.

In a separate action, the board approved a resolution addressing the masking and identification of federal agents during civil immigration enforcement.

Citing concerns about criminal impersonators posing as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and the resulting risks to public safety, the board formally opposed the use of masks or face coverings by ICE and other federal agents that conceal their identities during civil immigration enforcement in Pima County, except in undercover, SWAT, or legitimate health-related situations.

The resolution calls on federal agents operating in the county to clearly identify themselves as federal officers, make clear they are not county employees, and respect due process protections, including advising individuals of their rights.

The board also urged other local governments and public entities to adopt similar transparency-focused policies.

Both resolutions took effect upon adoption.