Pima County Board of Supervisors vote on resolution opposing 1864 abortion ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly approved a resolution that calls for an end to an 1864 law that effectively bans abortion in Arizona.

The board voted 4-1 to pass the resolution, with Board member Steve Christy casting the sole opposition vote.

The Board voted a week following an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that reinstated the law dating back to 1864, which bans most abortions in the state.

VIEW THE FULL BOARD DISCUSSION IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Resolution No. 2024 calls for the Arizona Legislature to "repeal this 160-year-old near-total abortion ban, passed by an all-male legislature at a time when women lacked the right to vote and Arizona was not yet a state, and enact legislation instead that upholds the rights of individuals to access safe and legal abortion care without unnecessary restrictions."

Click here to read the full resolution.