Pima County Board of Supervisors set to decide road, education proposals in next budget

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to decide several proposals on next year's fiscal budget, including property taxes, transportation projects and early childhood education funding.

The board will discuss the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget that includes bringing the property taxes down from $3.8764 to $3.7698. However, this change could eliminate $50 million in funding for pavement improvements. The Pima County Department of Transportation leaders said they would have $16 million left and it would slow down the projects.

The board will also discuss early childhood education funding, which would open up 600 scholarships for eligible families to send their students to daycare or preschool.

"It's a huge constraint, it could cost them 12 thousand plus a year, child care is very expensive, especially high quality child care so this is very well received," Nicole Fyffe, the Assistant to County Administrator, said. "What we are doing is using COVID-19 funds to purchase more scholarships over the next two years."

Outside of the budget discussions, the board will discuss the proposed Amtrak train route from Tucson to Phoenix as well as the flood control budget.

