Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting preview

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to have their bi-monthly meeting.

Dr. Matt Heinz, District 2 Supervisor, gave us a preview about what county members can expect to come out of this meeting. On the agenda are topics such as approving Juneteenth for paid leave at Pima County and possible compensation for county employees who had to pay for the refusal to get vaccinated early on.

There will be an after action report that goes over the Aug. 2 primary’s voting success, because for the first time Pima County implemented vote centers where anybody from any precinct had the chance to vote at any center.

The board is set to discuss changing the paid leave policy, Dr. Heinz says that it will make them more competitive in comparison to other public jurisdictions.

The board expects to hear an update from Supervisor Rex Scott from District 1 on how things are going with the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) in terms of the regional transportation funding that was approved in 2006. There are now concerns that with the increase of costs, they are not on track to complete everything in the project that voters approved nearly 16 years ago.

“I don’t know about any other folks, but my tires are regularly assassinated by shrapnel in our roads. How can we expect this to change our roads going forward, I think that’s certainly important and one of the things that we will be talking about extensively at this next meeting," said Dr. Heinz.

The board also plans to evaluate what they can do in conjunction with the state and other court jurisdictions to ensure that what happened to Constable Martinez-Garibay, never happens again. The board plans to have a more subsequent conversation about Constable policies and procedures during their next meeting on Sep. 20.

