Pima County Board of Supervisors gives update on toxic spill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After the toxic spill last week, the Pima County Board of Supervisors took a closer look at the response to the spill during their meeting today. Pima County Office of Emergency Management Director Shane Clark gave an update about the spill during the meeting.

"The scene was successfully controlled and mitigated there were lessons learned that will strengthen our community and preparedness and communication," Clark said.

Tanya Stiegemeier and her family have lived in Cochise County for the last 18 years.

"I've seen anything like this," Stiegemeier said.

When the nitric acid spilled on I-10 between Kolb and Rita Roads, Stiegemeier was looking for more information.

"My first thought was what the heck is going on," she said. "I mean there's too much of it and it's random and all over."

One of her concerns was that she doesn't think the public was getting enough information.

"I just think there should have been more information out there it was hard to find even anything about it," she said.

Supervisor Steve Christy expressed the same concern over the lack of communication during the spill.

"The lead agency was DPS," Christy said. "There was no contact or information with my office or my constituents and these folks were terrified."

He hopes in the future, local agencies will take over.

"I would just urge that local response teams," he said. "Elbow, claw do whatever you can do get in there and take the lead."

Stiegemeier hopes something like this doesn't happen again.

"I'm glad that i live here and we're lucky to live here and not somewhere else," she said. "But where i live in dragoon, I just hope something like this doesn't happen close to home."

