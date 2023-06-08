Pima County Attorney's Office begins summer program for high school students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney's Office started the 2023 Summer High School Enrichment Academy Tuesday June 6. The academy teaches students law-related topics through presentations and experience.
From June 6 to July 27, each Tuesday and Thursday afternoons are dedicated to learning several topics. The topics include:
- Criminal Process
- Criminal Trial
- Criminal Division- Units and Roles
- Victim Rights and Advocacy- Courtroom Visit
- Case File Presentation and Review
- Due Process- Historical Context
- Closing Argument Lecture
- Strangulation Exam + Risk of Strangulation Fatality
- Collision Analysis/ MADD Impact
- Closing Argument Practice
- Trauma and Trauma Response
- Closing
Students are required to shadow in court for a minimum of five hours that is coordinated by their assigned attorney mentor.