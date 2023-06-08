Watch Now
Pima County Attorney's Office begins summer program for high school students

PCAO HSEA
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 20:50:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney's Office started the 2023 Summer High School Enrichment Academy Tuesday June 6. The academy teaches students law-related topics through presentations and experience.

From June 6 to July 27, each Tuesday and Thursday afternoons are dedicated to learning several topics. The topics include:

  • Criminal Process
  • Criminal Trial
  • Criminal Division- Units and Roles
  • Victim Rights and Advocacy- Courtroom Visit
  • Case File Presentation and Review
  • Due Process- Historical Context
  • Closing Argument Lecture
  • Strangulation Exam + Risk of Strangulation Fatality
  • Collision Analysis/ MADD Impact
  • Closing Argument Practice
  • Trauma and Trauma Response
  • Closing

Students are required to shadow in court for a minimum of five hours that is coordinated by their assigned attorney mentor.

