Pima County Attorney to testify in civil trial for Pioneer fire

Pima County's top lawyer is now set to testify in the civil trial brought by Louis Taylor. Taylor is suing the city of Tucson after wrongfully serving 42 years in prison for the 1970 Pioneer Hotel Fire where nearly 30 people were killed.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 28, 2024
Pima County's top lawyer is now set to testify in the civil trial brought by Louis Taylor.

Taylor was exonerated in 2013 after wrongfully serving 42 years in prison for the 1970 Pioneer Hotel fire that killed nearly 30 people.

Taylor is now suing the City of Tucson for that wrongful sentence.

KGUN9 received a statement from Pima County Attorney Laura Conover's office, confirming she was subpoenaed to testify.

It says in part, her office in 2021 "conducted a thorough, independent, and objective assessment of the Louis Taylor matter based on the facts and information known at that time."

The county attorney's office says it's now asked an outside agency to take over the civil investigation.

The civil trial is set to begin on April 22nd.

