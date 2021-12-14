Pima County Attorney: Low-level drug offenders won't face charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney's Office will no longer charge people arrested for drug possession, paraphernalia or other personal-use incidents.

The move, announced Tuesday, is meant to prevent transporting suspects facing minor drug charges to Pima County Jail. It comes after news broke that Pima County would fire hundreds of corrections officers who refuse to be vaccinated.

"A sizeable percentage of [society] has expressed disinterest in the vaccine, depriving us of the herd immunity that would have put this virus behind us," Pima County Attorney Conover wrote in a memorandum to law enforcement officials. "Covid is now spreading inside the jail, putting people there at risk. The health and safety of our community are paramount."

Suspects facing felony charges in addition to minor drug charges will still face charges.

The policy be in effect for at least 60 days before it's reviewed again.

Conover directed law enforcement to deflect drug offenders into treatment programs. Conover said in the memo that PCAO is ready to set up emergency deflection training for agencies.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

