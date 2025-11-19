Pima County approves opioid funds for new sobering facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.8 million contract to open a medically supported sobering center for people experiencing substance use crises.

Supervisors voted unanimously Nov. 18 to use opioid settlement funds to establish the Sobering Alternative to Recovery (SAFR) Center at 250 S. Toole Ave. Community Bridges will operate the facility, with support from CODAC Health, Recovery in Wellness and the University of Arizona’s School of Nutritional Sciences and Wellness.

The center is expected to begin limited operations in December. Full referrals from EMS, law enforcement, hospitals, and walk-ins are expected to start in early 2026.

County leaders say the SAFR Center is part of a broader effort to address substance use and expand alternatives to jail. It aligns with the newly approved One Pima Initiative, which aims to strengthen public safety, expand treatment and recovery services, support housing stability, and improve public spaces. Diversion programs that move people into treatment instead of incarceration are a key focus.

“The opioid epidemic has had alarming ripple effects nationwide and in our own community,” Board Chair Rex Scott said. “The SAFR Center will enable us to ensure individuals in crisis are stabilized and connected to treatment and recovery resources while prioritizing public safety.”

The Pima County Health Department will oversee operations and track data, including the number of referrals, client demographics, arrival times, housing and employment status, insurance status, and length of stay. The center will also follow up with clients at 30, 60, and 90 days and gather feedback from first responders and partner agencies.

The project supports the county’s Prosperity Initiative, a regional partnership working to reduce generational poverty and improve long-term outcomes for families.

Funding comes from the One Arizona Agreement, which will distribute $1.215 billion in opioid settlement money over 18 years to jurisdictions across the state. The Pima County region is expected to receive $126.8 million. The health department manages the county’s allocation and coordinates payments to municipal partners.

The initial contract for the SAFR Center runs through June 30, 2026, with options for two one-year renewals.