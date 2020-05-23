Menu

Pima County announces limited reopening of ramadas, other facilities

Pima County
Pima County Natural Resources, Park and Recreation announced Friday the plans of limited reopening of ramadas, and other facilities.
Brandi Fenton Park
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-23 15:31:37-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County Natural Resources, Park and Recreation announced Friday the plans of limited reopening of ramadas, and other facilities.

The county is removing caution tape from ramadas starting this Memorial Day Weekend, which is part of a phased reopening of facilities and amenities that were closed in mid-March. according to a press release from Pima County. Playgrounds and picnic areas will reopen as well.

There will be signs at ramadas that will inhibit large groups, and the ramadas are on a first-come, first-serve basis, as the public cannot book a reservation through the county's online reservation system.

Pima County NRPR says they will provide limited swim lessons starting early July, but splash pads the swim team program will not open this summer.

On May 16, two Pima County shooting ranges reopened for weekend use.

The county will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and may consider a late opening of splash pads, according to Pima County NRPR.

