Pima County to open two shooting ranges this weekend

Randy Metcalf
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 13, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Two Pima County shooting ranges will be open on May 16 & 17.

According to a press release, the two shooting ranges are:

  • Southeast Regional Park Rifle and Pistol Range and Archery Range - 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Southeast Clay Target Center - 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

At this time, staffing levels will only allow the shooting ranges to be open two days a week and it is unclear if the days will be consistent or not.

The county says safety measures are in place and both ranges will emphasize social distancing.

"The ranges will open additional days as availability of qualified staff increases," the county said.

In addition, the Tucson Mountain Park Rifle and Pistol Range remains closed until staffing levels increase.

