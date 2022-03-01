Pima County announced the new Elections Director

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, announced the new Elections Director, Constance Hargrove.

“I am deeply impressed with Ms. Hargrove and her experience and knowledge of modern elections systems, as well as her ability to adeptly manage elections expectations during these times of heightened scrutiny as to how elections are conducted in Arizona,” Lesher said. “I believe she will be an excellent Elections Director and a great addition to the County.”

Hargrove has been the Elections Director of Chesterfield County, Va., since 2017. Before that she was the Deputy Registrar of Voters for Chesterfield from 2013-2017, and worked for the city of Richmond, Va., for 16 years.

In 2011, Hargrove led the city of Richmond's deployment of electronic pollbooks.

She developed various emergency modifications in Chesterfield County in 2020 to limit voter exposure concerns during the pandemic without increasing voting lines.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Pima County. Although I have worked in elections for many years, I am still learning and growing,” Hargrove said. “I feel honored to grow with the county as it implements new technology and ways of voting that will enhance the voting experience and I look forward to working alongside the staff and county officials as we continue to provide safe, fair, and efficient elections.”

Hargrove will start her position in early April. She will be paid $147,000 a year.

