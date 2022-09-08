Pima County adopts Juneteenth paid holiday for county employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to create a Juneteenth holiday for Pima County employees.

The decision follows the federal approval of Juneteenth.

The holiday marks the date the last slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

“I am proud that Pima County employees now will have the opportunity to honor and celebrate Juneteenth as a holiday in June every year,” said District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, in a statement. “Pima County residents have celebrated Juneteenth for 52 years as a community and the passing of the Juneteenth Holiday in Pima County is long overdue."

County employees can take the paid day any time during the month of June. There's a similar policy in place for Cesar Chavez Remembrance Day in March.

