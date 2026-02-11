Pima County Administrator Lesher submits letter of intent to retire

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher gave notification this week that she will be retiring when her contract ends in Jan. of 2027.

In a memo dated Feb. 10, Lesher said it was not an easy decision to make.

"Working for Pima County and serving as your County Administrator has truly been the honor of a lifetime," the letter read. "I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, the support I’ve received, and the chance to work with such dedicated colleagues over the years. The experiences and relationships I’ve gained here have been deeply meaningful to me."

Lesher said she was committed to ensuring a smooth transition, providing support in the selection of a new Administrator.

"Thank you for your guidance and leadership throughout my time at Pima County," Lesher said in the letter. "I leave with appreciation and best wishes for the continued success of the Board, the County, and especially all the incredible County employees."