Pima County addresses typo on TUSD Prop. 414 ballot

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some Tucson Unified School District voters may notice a typo on their Proposition 414 ballots.

County officials say the Spanish word for “budget,” presupuesto, is misspelled in the Yes/Sí line of the proposition but is spelled correctly in the No/No line immediately below.

According to Pima County Elections, the typo does not affect the meaning of the proposition, how a vote is counted, or voter eligibility. Officials decided not to reprint the ballots, citing the risk of delaying the election and missing statutory deadlines.

The decision came after consultation with TUSD leadership, the County School Superintendent’s Office, the County Attorney’s Office, and the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

The error was discovered on Oct. 1. County officials say the typo has already been corrected for ballots issued in-person and electronically.

Pima County and TUSD say they regret the oversight.