Pima Council on aging calls for volunteers to spread the word about COVID vaccines

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Council on Aging is asking for the public's health spreading the word about COVID vaccines and boosters.

The goal is to give everyone in the community the tools to make informed decisions.

"We're looking for volunteers to come out with us, help us knock on some doors, help us make some phone calls, help us connect with the community," said Maddy Bynes, Director of public policy and special projects for Pima Council on Aging.

The organization says it isn't just focused on COVID shots either, they also want to spread the word about getting the flu shot.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can call (520) 790-7573 EXT. 1768

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

