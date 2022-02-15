Watch
Pima Community College teaches EMT skills in the fast track program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s a new program at Pima Community College that is teaching people the skills they need for jobs but at much quicker pace. One of those programs is the EMT program where the students learn basic life saving skills in about 10 weeks.

The students learn different scenarios in a mock apartment with different simulation technology. In the EMT fast track program students are in class for five hours, three days a week, compared to the regular course which is two days a week.

