Pima Community College starts in-person registration, sees large increase in FAFSA applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After two years of declines, 2022 saw an uptick in college financial aid applications. It’s a strong indicator that more students are looking to get a higher education.

Pima Community College held it’s first ever in-person Saturday registration. They had a large turnout, with long lines of students excited to get back to the classroom.

“Feels good," said Eden Tetrault, a PCC student. "I want to do something with my life.”

“A little nervous, it’s been a while since I’ve been in school," said Cullen Morawski, a PCC student. "But I'm excited to get back into it too.”

Some students say the pandemic slowed their return.

“A lot of my classes became research stuff," Morawski said. "I did it all by myself. Without a teacher to help me through it. It was difficult to stay motivated.”

But in-person learning and inflation has brought a sharp increase in enrollment at PCC.

“Inflation has a huge impact on our college enrollment," said Phil Burdick, Vice Chancellor of External Relations. "I think students now see that they can’t get ahead in this environment if they work in low-wage jobs. The best way to combat that is to learn a skill, learn a trait or get your degree.”

Inflation also has more students applying for financial aid. This Spring, PCC saw a 9% increase in FAFSA applications. Advisors are expecting substantially more from June and July.

“Try and save everywhere you can," Tetrault said. "Couponing and all that stuff. I definitely feel it.”

PCC advisors want to help students through the FAFSA application process. They’ll be available at the in-person registration events every Saturday until classes start on August 22.

