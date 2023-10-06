Pima Community College receives Metallica Scholars Initiative for third year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College is announcing its third consecutive year as a beneficiary of the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

This program, initiated in 2018 by the rock band Metallica, will provide scholarships of up to $1,000 each to 20 PCC students upon program completion.

The initiative aims to support technical education and trade career opportunities for community college students across the nation.

"It is a wonderful honor for Pima Community College to be a recipient of the Metallica Scholars Initiative again this year," said Robert Ramirez, Pima for Youth Program Manager. "It truly helps some of our students further their education and enter employment opportunities in the trades. I had the privilege to work with the American Association of Community Colleges and was supported by the All Within My Hands Foundation to recognize and deliver the grant for a third year in a row."



To date, Metallica's philanthropic efforts, in collaboration with the All Within My Hands Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges, have impacted approximately 6,000 students in 42 schools across 33 states, according to a news release.

