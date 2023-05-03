Pima Community College re-launches mariachi program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 20 years later, Pima Community College re-launches its mariachi program with the help from a former PCC football alum who took his talents from the field to the stage.

Don Fuentes Jr. wanted to bring back the sounds of mariachi at the local community college, something he wished was there while he was an Aztec. Nearly 2 summers ago, he pitched the idea to college leaders.

Fuentes passed out fliers and visited local high schools with mariachi programs to recruit students and had to secure a budget to be able to afford the mariachi instruments and traditional outfits.

After the program was in intermission, nearly one year later Fuentes was able to get the program started for some fine tuning in hopes of bringing students closer to their heritage through music.

"Getting back in touch with our culture and feeling something inside that the ordinary music on the radio doesn't do for you, it's like a part of you that's been missing your whole life," said Don Fuentes Jr., Pima Community College West Campus.

During the current school year, the new mariachi program has performed at concerts, events and showcases all over Southern Arizona and most recently being the Tucson International Mariachi Conference.

This was a labor of love that Fuentes says was worth the wait. He says hearing students connect through mariachi is music to his ears.

"I feel a huge connection and a certain sense of pride. Being a Tucsonsan that played football here and went to high school here— I'm bringing different experiences to my hometown," said Fuentes.

As the school year quickly wraps up, the mariachi program currently doesn't have summer classes but they are enrolling for the Fall 2023 semester. For more information visit their website

or contact dfuentes4@pima.edu