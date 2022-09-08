Pima Community College ranks as fifth best employer in state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College ranks high among the best employer in Arizona, according to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers by State 2022, released in August.

The ranking also places PCC highest on the list among Tucson and Pima County-based employers. Other employers to make top ten include the Mayo Clinic, Southwest Airlines and Grand Canyon University.

“We strive to not only offer fair and balanced compensation, benefits and time off, but, equally as important, to create a healthy environment that supports our purpose-driven work that moves our students and community forward,” said Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert.

The study was conducted using 70,000 anonymous surveys by the independent market research group Statista. Businesses where employees were surveyed employ at least 500 people.

The survey asked participants to rate employers based on workplace safety, compensation, opportunities for advancement, openness to teleworking and other criteria.