Pima Community College nurse program combats state nursing shortage

Pima Community College is playing a critical role in addressing the looming nursing shortage in Arizona, where the state could face a deficit of up to 25,000 nurses by next year.

The college is proactively combating this shortage by enhancing its nursing program to produce more well-trained nurses, equipped to meet the demands of the healthcare industry.

Yolanda McCoy-Stokes, Associate Dean of Nursing at PCC, has been instrumental in these efforts. With over 23 years of experience at PCC, McCoy-Stokes highlighted the unique aspects of the program, particularly its emphasis on hands-on clinical training from the very beginning.

"Our students start clinicals from the moment they step into the program," she said, adding that this approach helps students effectively tie theoretical knowledge to real-world patient care.

PCC’s nursing program is not just about producing graduates; it’s about creating highly competent professionals who can immediately step into demanding roles.

McCoy-Stokes emphasized the college’s commitment to maintaining full enrollment in its program, which currently serves around 390 students each semester.

"We will not run our program with an empty seat," she said, underscoring the college’s determination to maximize its impact on the nursing workforce.

The affordability of PCC’s program is another factor that sets it apart.

Nursing student Madison Charles, who is in her third semester at PCC, chose the college for a career change due to its cost-effectiveness and community focus.

"PCC's program is about $17,000, whereas at a state university, it could be close to $60,000," Charles explained.

That level of affordability allows students like Charles, who works full-time as a research technician, to balance work and education while pursuing their nursing degrees.

PCC’s partnerships with local healthcare facilities further enhance the program’s effectiveness.

These collaborations not only provide students with real-world experience but also ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the expectations of their future employers.

"Hospitals tell us that our students are ready to step out," McCoy-Stokes said, while also pointing out that the program includes soft skills training, which is crucial for effective communication in healthcare settings.

As Arizona grapples with an aging nursing workforce and increasing healthcare demands, PCC’s nursing program stands out as a beacon of hope.

By focusing on practical training, affordability, and community involvement, PCC is not just filling seats but nurturing the next generation of nurses who will play a vital role in the state’s healthcare system.