Pima Community College: Man exposed self to woman on West Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College notified students and staff about a man who exposed his genitals to a female student on campus.
According to the message, the incident happened at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 4 on PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road.
The man is believed to be 5-6 or 5-7 and 150 pounds. He wore gold shorts, shoes, white sox and no shirt and drove a dark gray vehicle.
Those with information should call (520) 206-2700.
