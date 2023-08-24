Pima Community College bans TikTok on campus network

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College said it is banning TikTok on its campus network beginning this week (August 24, 2023). Students will still be able to access the app on campus through cellular data.

In a Facebook post, the college said the move will help protect personal information and reduce cybersecurity threats.

In alignment with federal and state guidance and to protect valuable college and personal information and reduce cybersecurity threats, beginning this week, Pima is blocking access to TikTok on the college’s network. Pima Community College

The post continues with a reminder for students to think before they click and be cautious of what they download.

RELATED: What are the security concerns surrounding TikTok?

In February 2023, the federal government banned TikTok on federal devices. Two months later, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued a similar executive order banning the app for state agencies. That includes universities with government contracts.

The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University already ban the Chinese-run app.

RELATED STORIES

