ASU bans TikTok on school-managed devices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An ASU spokesperson has confirmed the university will no longer allow installation of the social media app TikTok on ASU-managed devices.

According to the school, the move is intended to follow Biden Administration's guidance for federal contractor use of TikTok on government devices:

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, enacted the No TikTok on Government Devices Act (“the Act”), which instructs the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, in consultation with the Administrator of General Services, the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Secretary of Defense, to develop standards and guidelines for agencies requiring the removal of TikTok from Federal information technology.



This memorandum fulfills that requirement by directing agencies to remove TikTok from Federal devices and providing instructions and deadlines for that removal.

View the full memorandum on the White House website.

Students on the ASU campus using school-provided networks and their own devices will still have access to the app, say the school's spokespeople.

The University of Arizona has released its own official statement on TikTok use:

"The University of Arizona has not made any decisions regarding TikTok as of yet. We are continuing to monitor potential developments that may impact any decisions that are made as they occur."

