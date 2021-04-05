Pima Co. Library to reopen buildings with limited services

TUCSON, Ariz. — Starting Monday, April 5th, the Pima County Public Library will be opening its buildings to better meet the needs of the community.

Leaders say health and safety precautions will be in effect. Masks must be work, occupancy will be limited and visits will be limited to one hour maximum. Temperature checks will also take place and children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Browsing and self-checkout will be available, according to the Library. Visitors will be able to use the computer for up to one-hour, as well as self-service printing, faxing and copying.

Curbside and outdoor holds pickup will still continue.

No in-library readying, studying or socializing will be allowed. No newspapers will be available and all furniture, meeting rooms and in-person programs/events will be closed.

