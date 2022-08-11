Pima Co. helps probation absconders clear warrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are fugitives all around us, people wanted by the law because they skipped out on court ordered probation they received instead of jail or prison time. Now Pima County is offering a way for them to clear the arrest warrants that hang over them.

Adult probation is where you go when you've gotten in trouble but the courts gave you a break: probation instead of time behind bars. But sometimes people waste that second chance, break probation and become fugitives. Now Pima County is offering an easier way to set things right.

There’s a good chance you’re headed for jail if you quit reporting to probation.

David Sanders, Pima County’s Chief Probation Officer says, “For whatever reason, they dropped out of the supervision process. It might have been fueled by a mental health problem, or substance use disorder, or any number of other things.”

A simple check at a traffic stop can reveal you’re a fugitive and leave you under arrest.

Now Pima County is offering fugitives a chance to stop looking over their shoulders. The new “Clear My Warrant” program lets fugitives apply to simply resume their supervised probation without being locked up. Their months of probation will be extended by the months they were in absconder status for skipping on their probation.

Sanders says it’s not for violent crimes.

“Most of the people that are eligible are going to have been on probation for property crimes or drug crimes. There are many exceptions but those are the biggest groups of absconders that are eligible. If you absconded because you've been arrested for a new felony crime that's still pending, you are not eligible.”

The walls of adult probation carry portraits of success—people who committed crimes, finished probation, and moved on to better lives.

The new “Clear My Warrants” plan recognizes absconders may be afraid the program’s a trap designed to bring them in and put them in handcuffs. To reduce that fear, they can reach the program through attorneys at the Public Defender’s office.

Organizers say sometimes family members of friends will ask about how to clear someone’s warrants, even if the absconder is afraid to inquire. You can learn more by calling 520-724-9868.

All 13 Criminal Court Judges agreed to the program. Organizers say it makes us all safer by getting offenders back under supervision, into treatment programs and able to hold honest jobs.