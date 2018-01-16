Pima Co. Board of Supervisors to discuss new counsel for RICO funds

Elizabeth Jimenez
7:34 AM, Jan 16, 2018

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly vote on an outside counsel to review all county attorney anti-racketeering fund expenditures.

KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly vote on an outside counsel to review all county attorney anti-racketeering fund expenditures.

The expenditures are known as RICO funds are is the money used to help fight crime. However, the money has been misused within the county.

Last November, the Board voted to remove Pima County Attorney Barbara Lawall as legal counsel for the RICO funds.

Now the Board is considering hiring Arthur Eaves, who is already reviewing the RICO funds for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top