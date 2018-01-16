Pima Co. Board of Supervisors to discuss new counsel for RICO funds

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly vote on an outside counsel to review all county attorney anti-racketeering fund expenditures.

The expenditures are known as RICO funds are is the money used to help fight crime. However, the money has been misused within the county.

Last November, the Board voted to remove Pima County Attorney Barbara Lawall as legal counsel for the RICO funds.

Now the Board is considering hiring Arthur Eaves, who is already reviewing the RICO funds for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.