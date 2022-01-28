Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima Association of Governments Regional Council elects 2022 Officers

Other members of the Regional Council attended the annual meeting
items.[0].image.alt
Pima County
Pima County is advising voters to continue COVID-19 safety protocols at polls on election day.
201029-early-voting-003_crop.jpg
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 14:42:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Association of Governments Regional Council elected its officers at their annual meeting held on Jan. 27.

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield was elected as the 2022 Chair, Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairmen Peter Yucupicio, as the Vice Chair, and Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott as Treasure.

Other members of the Regional Council include: Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Jr., Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso, Marana Mayor Ed Honea, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy and Arizona State Transportation Board Member General Ted Maxwell.

PAG plans and maintains a long-term regional mobility and accessibility plan, a short-term transportation enhancement program are both essential, as well as the Regional Transportation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!