Pima Association of Governments Regional Council elects 2022 Officers

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Association of Governments Regional Council elected its officers at their annual meeting held on Jan. 27.

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield was elected as the 2022 Chair, Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairmen Peter Yucupicio, as the Vice Chair, and Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott as Treasure.

Other members of the Regional Council include: Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Jr., Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso, Marana Mayor Ed Honea, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy and Arizona State Transportation Board Member General Ted Maxwell.

PAG plans and maintains a long-term regional mobility and accessibility plan, a short-term transportation enhancement program are both essential, as well as the Regional Transportation.

