Pima Animal Care Center overloaded with medium, larger-sized dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center says it's out of space for incoming dogs.

“We‘ve been at capacity for a long time and we are now critical again,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services, in a statement. “PACC needs your help. We need to clear space for 50 large dogs immediately.”

The facility is holding 1,907 animals. Of those, 676 are pets, and 519 of the pets are dogs. The shelter is taking in between 10 and 15 more pets than people are adopting from it every day.

PACC is particularly overloaded with medium and large-size dogs. The organization is asking people to keep friendly stray pets at their homes until they find their owners. PACC will provide food and supplies to those keeping strays at their home.

PACC is also asking people to file a lost report and upload a photo to this site.

PACC says non-emergency calls to the shelter may be delayed. For specific questions, PACC recommends stopping by in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

