Pima Animal Care Center looking for donations for their new rescue rover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is working on a new project that will bring medical care to pets across the community. It's called the PACC Rescue Rover and it will be equipped to provide on-site medical services such as vaccines and microchips.

Roman Urias, the communications director at Friends of PACC said it's in the early stages of planning but they are excited to get it off the ground.

"It’s cost free for the community," Urias said. "It's going to solve problems like minor issues before they become possibly major issues at PACC.”

They reached the $50,000 goal but are still looking for more donations, which can be made on their website. Urias said the project will cost more than $800,000. The custom vehicle will take several months to finish but staff members expect the project to be done around 2023.

PACC's Nikki Reck said they've been talking about this mobile medical unit for years and have seen it in other animal shelters in the country. She said based off of what they've seen at other shelters, it will help immensely with the large numbers of animals coming to PACC.

"Having this rescue rover is going to have nothing but a positive impact," she said. "It's going to help intakes in the shelter which helps the pets that are here be the ones that we really need to help and help them be less stressed out, it’s going to help our volunteers and shelter staff.”

The mobile medical unit will go out into the community prepared to bring medical services based off of data that PACC will collect, Urias said.

"The way we will provide those services is based off of the data they've collected," Urias said. "It will inform us on such things like what zip code are we picking up a pattern from or what kind of diseases are in a certain zip code. It's going to be very needs based."

