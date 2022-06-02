Pima Animal Care Center launches new foster program, offers financial assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) has plans to improve upon current operations.

PACC staff says this new program will offer host families a $50 Amazon gift card every two weeks for up to six weeks.

"The community has been supportive of our foster program for a very long time,” Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler shared. "These pups need some very special lifesavers, and we know those fosters are here in this amazing community."

Dangler says one-on-one training with a professional trainer will address common behaviors foster pets may have, such as:



Leash reactivity

Barking, pulling, etc. on leash

Impulse control

Teaching an excitable dog how to calm themselves

Fear of strangers

Fear of being alone

Resource guarding

When they don’t want to share toys, treats, food, etc.



She reveals Pedigree has sponsored this grant, making it possible through the PACC’s official nonprofit partner, Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.

Dangler also confirms every pet part of this program "comes with up-to-date medical care, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a free spay or neuter surgery."

To sign up for the foster program, please visit the PACC's website.