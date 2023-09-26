Pima Animal Care Center holding free spay and neuter event for community cats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a free spay and neuter clinic for community cats.

The shelter is only accepting cats that live outdoors around Pima County.

The free event —- called 'Snip N' Tip' —- will run from October 20th, through October 22nd.

Monica Dangler, PACC's Director of Animal Services, says initiatives like these are crucial for the health of outdoor cats living in the area.

“Trap-Neuter-Return is proven to be the best thing we can do to care for our feline friends who live outdoors. We’re excited to offer another excellent event to help spay and neuter even more pets across Pima County," Dangler said.

Those interested in participating can bring in an outdoor cat in a secure carrier or trap. The shelter notes that those who do bring a cat, must return it to their neighborhood.

People in need of a trap can contact the shelter's Community Cats Program by emailing communitycats@pima.gov.

PACC leaders hope to spay and neuter at least 600 cats during the October event; during the previous 'Snip N' Tip' event in February, the shelter says it treated 482 cats.

You can sign up for the event at this link.