Pima Animal Care Center extends limited intake through Friday, June 16

The Pima Animal Care Center is extending its limited intake protocols through Friday, June 16 due to a large amount of sick animals at the shelter.
Pima Animal Care Center (PACC)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jun 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center is extending its limited intake of healthy animals through Friday, June 16.

Restricted admissions at the shelter began back on June 2, due to a large amount of animals with contagious diseases. PACC is continuing to consolidate animals into one section of the shelter.

Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, Director of Veterinary Services recommended the extension. The shelter will remain open for emergency intake which includes:

  • Pets in medical distress
  • Pets who pose a public safety risk
  • Any situation involving harm to a human or animal

The shelter says adoptions and foster services for healthy dogs will remain available during this time.
