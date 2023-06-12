Pima Animal Care Center extends limited intake through Friday, June 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center is extending its limited intake of healthy animals through Friday, June 16.

Restricted admissions at the shelter began back on June 2, due to a large amount of animals with contagious diseases. PACC is continuing to consolidate animals into one section of the shelter.

Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, Director of Veterinary Services recommended the extension. The shelter will remain open for emergency intake which includes:



Pets in medical distress

Pets who pose a public safety risk

Any situation involving harm to a human or animal

The shelter says adoptions and foster services for healthy dogs will remain available during this time.

