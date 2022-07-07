TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The week following the 4th of July is historically the busiest week of the year for the Pima Animal Care Center, as people bring in lost dogs that were likely startled and ran away due to fireworks displays.

In past years, the PACC has received more than 75 pets per day following the holiday, and this year was expecting to see an additional 400 this week.

With kennel space full and increasing healthy concerns due to overcrowding, PACC Director Monica Dangler, in consultation with County administration, said she may have to start euthanizing dogs.

“The decision to euthanize is gut-wrenching,” Dangler said. “The last thing PACC wants to do is take this step. Ultimately, we have to make the decision that benefits the largest number of animals possible, keeping as many animals safe and healthy as possible in hopes that they can be reunited with their families."

Should PACC begin euthanizing the dogs, it would be the first time since 2017.

The shelter was already facing overcrowding prior to the holiday: According to PACC, the center was already housing three to four times the usual number of dogs they would have during the summer.

Some risks of shelter overcrowding include elevated stress, aggressive behavior and the spread of disease.

PACC is asking the public to help in a number of ways:

If you find a stray dog, ask around your neighborhood before bringing it to the shelter; often strays have come from a nearby home

If you choose to temporarily hold a stray you've found, PACC will provide you supplies free of charge

If you lose a pet, file a lost pet report immediately

"We’re begging Pima County residents to stop by the shelter to claim their lost pets or adopt or foster. You will, quite literally, be saving a life,” Dangler said.

If you're in a position to adopt a pet from PACC, the shelter has issued a coupon for free adoptions.