Pilot, passenger injured in hang glider crash near Kingman

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 19, 2022
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say two men have been injured in the crash of a hang-glider style aircraft in northwestern Arizona.

They say the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Kingman. Sheriff’s officials say the two-seat ultra-light veered to the left after takeoff, causing the wing tip to hit the ground and the aircraft crashed nose first. They say the pilot suffered a broken leg and the passenger had a broken arm.

Both men were taken to a Kingman hospital for treatment. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released. Authorities say the pilot and passenger both were wearing helmets and were properly fastened into the ultra-light at the time of the crash.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

