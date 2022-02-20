Pilot dies in crash of a small plane northwest of Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Nevada man has died after the small plane he was piloting crashed northwest of Kingman.
Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it went down Saturday afternoon near the Triangle Airpark.
They say the victim died at the scene and was identified the victim Sunday as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, Nevada. Authorities say Moynihan was flying a Van’s RV-7A, which is a kit-built airplane that had its certification issued in February 2019.
They say the plane was destroyed in the crash with debris scattered along U.S. 93.
