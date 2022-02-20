Watch
Pilot dies in crash of a small plane northwest of Kingman

Posted at 2:22 PM, Feb 20, 2022
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Nevada man has died after the small plane he was piloting crashed northwest of Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it went down Saturday afternoon near the Triangle Airpark.

They say the victim died at the scene and was identified the victim Sunday as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, Nevada. Authorities say Moynihan was flying a Van’s RV-7A, which is a kit-built airplane that had its certification issued in February 2019.

They say the plane was destroyed in the crash with debris scattered along U.S. 93.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

