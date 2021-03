TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New pickleball courts will open at Morris K. Udall Park March 22.

Voter-approved bond funds from the November 2018 election were used to convert four existing tennis courts into 12 pickleball courts.

A grand opening, ribbon-cutting and pickleball demonstration by Tucson Area Pickleball will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the park, which is located at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.