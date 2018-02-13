Photos show World View blast damage

TUCSON, Ariz - The hydrogen balloon explosion at World View Enterprises left superficial damage to the county-owned building according to Pima County Supervisor Chuck Huckelberry.



Now reports prepared for the county give us a look at the damage and say there was damage through much of the building.



The county owns the Worldview building and leases it to the company.



Damage reports for the county show the explosion blew in garage-style doors, cracked windows, and cracked walls.



Outside paneling shows dents, bending and displacement from the force of the blast.



Though the County Administrator described the damage as superficial, he said insurance has already paid two hundred thousand dollars to help repair the damage.

