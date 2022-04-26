Deputies rescue hikers on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has rescued hikers trapped in the 7 Cataracts area on Mt. Lemmon.

Deputies say the Search and Rescue unit was called in because of how stuck the people were.

A few pics from the technical rescue on Sunday night. There were pools of water on some of the rappels so rescuers had to be careful to avoid getting wet. pic.twitter.com/IefHRtKh4k — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) April 26, 2022

According to the department, equipment malfunction left three rappellers stranded in the canyon Sunday overnight with no easy access for rescuers.

PCSD Search and Rescue and the all-volunteer Southern Arizona Rescue Association were eventually able to send two additional rappels, getting the hikers to an area where they could safely get out.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

