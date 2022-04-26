Watch
Deputies rescue hikers on Mt. Lemmon

Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 16:49:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has rescued hikers trapped in the 7 Cataracts area on Mt. Lemmon.

Deputies say the Search and Rescue unit was called in because of how stuck the people were.

According to the department, equipment malfunction left three rappellers stranded in the canyon Sunday overnight with no easy access for rescuers.

PCSD Search and Rescue and the all-volunteer Southern Arizona Rescue Association were eventually able to send two additional rappels, getting the hikers to an area where they could safely get out.

----

