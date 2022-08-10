Photographer donates proceeds from pet pics to Rainbow Service Dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jacqueline Soffer has been taking people’s photographs for five years.

However, it wasn’t until she did a lot of research that she came up with the idea of helping a non-profit benefit from her pictures.

Soffer says, "I actually reached out to Kelly a few months ago."

That’s when they came up with the idea of hosting animal photo sessions to benefit Rainbow Service Dogs Inc. "Instead of doing just dogs, we are going to open it up to all pets," says Soffer.

Rainbow Service Dogs Inc. is a non-profit organization created by Kelly Facteau. "I wanted a program that would be all inclusive." It was her personal experience that led her to realizing there wasn’t a program that allowed her to train with her service dog.

Facteau says, "When I got my first service dog when I was having seizures, he was trained for me. I had a really hard time bonding with the dog." It took 6 months for her to bond with her first service dog.

Now, because of her organization, she can help change lives. "A third of my population are veterans. A third are children and of that, 70% are autistic."

She has been surrounded by service dogs her whole life. “I have been considered disabled since I was 7 years old. I’ve had over 100 surgeries.”

While Soffer isn’t a dog mom herself, she says she’s still enjoying the experience. “We are not in a position right now to have a pet so I think this is my way of connecting with the animal community,” says Soffer.

Each session is $99. All the proceeds go to Rainbow Service Dogs Inc. You can visit jacquelinesoffer.com/pets to book a session.