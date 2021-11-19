Watch
Phoenix woman who ran stash house for migrants pleads guilty

Posted at 7:08 AM, Nov 19, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 43-year-old Phoenix woman who admitted supervising a so-called stash house for migrants who entered the U.S. illegally awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a human smuggling charge.

A Feb. 1 sentencing is set in federal court in Tucson for Amalia Gonzalez-Lara on her guilty plea Thursday to one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants who are in the country illegally.

A plea agreement between Gonzalez-Lara and prosecutors said federal agents found 20 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala inside a home in Avondale and that the migrants had been transported through southern Arizona en route to metro Phoenix.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

