Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave

A pair of mid-day hikers pose for a picture in the hole in the rock at Papago Park, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 20:00:29-04

Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, and California's Death Valley have all posted record high temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918.

Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F.

In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.

