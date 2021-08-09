Phoenix teenage girl fatally shot; relative facing charges

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a west Phoenix teenager has been fatally shot by a relative who pointed a gun at her.

Phoenix police responded to Saturday afternoon’s incident at a home and found the 15-year-old girl wounded. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say a 21-year-old man had been handling a firearm when he removed the gun’s magazine, pointed it at the teen and fired a shot. He is facing a manslaughter charge. Police say the suspect and victim are family members, but it’s unclear exactly how they are related.

