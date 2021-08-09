Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix teenage girl fatally shot; relative facing charges

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:34 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:34:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a west Phoenix teenager has been fatally shot by a relative who pointed a gun at her.

Phoenix police responded to Saturday afternoon’s incident at a home and found the 15-year-old girl wounded. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say a 21-year-old man had been handling a firearm when he removed the gun’s magazine, pointed it at the teen and fired a shot. He is facing a manslaughter charge. Police say the suspect and victim are family members, but it’s unclear exactly how they are related.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!