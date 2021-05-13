Phoenix teacher accused of having sex with juvenile student

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say a Phoenix school teacher has been arrested and accused of a long-term sexual relationship with one of his underage female students.

U.S. Marshals Service officials say 29-year-old Justin Walters was taken into custody Wednesday at a Chicago residence after he arrived earlier on a flight from Turkey.

An arrest warrant was issued May 6 for Walters, who is accused of 10 counts of sexual contact with a minor. Walters teaches at the Desert Garden Montessori School, which, according to its website, serves students from 6 months old to age 18.

