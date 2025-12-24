Phoenix sushi restaurant owner accused of trafficking, harboring undocumented immigrants

PHOENIX — A federal investigation is underway into a Phoenix restaurant owner accused of harboring undocumented immigrants and employing them in a “sophisticated operation” across the Valley.

According to a federal court filing, Yung Lau, the owner of multiple sushi restaurants, is accused of human trafficking and knowingly employing people who are not citizens of the United States.

Lau has at least partial ownership of Sakura Sushi locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Gilbert.

Court documents show that undocumented workers were living in “stash houses” in the East Valley. Some workers were reportedly paid in cash. According to officials, workers are believed to have been paid below minimum wage and no overtime.

Local law enforcement was reportedly alerted to suspicious activity in 2023 and 2024, including the use of vans transporting people.

Thirty-one people were arrested earlier this month at multiple locations, including Lau.

Court documents say Lau admitted to knowingly hiring undocumented workers, housing them, and paying them in cash because “it was hard to find workers.”

It is also alleged that Lau utilized a recruitment network extending into Mexico and Central America for multiple years.

