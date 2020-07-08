Phoenix police: Woman wounded by officers' return gunfire

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman is expected to survive after being wounded when officers returned fire after she allegedly fired a shot during a struggle.

A police statement said the shooting occurred Wednesday after officers went to a hotel in response to a 911 call reporting that a woman had fired a weapon.

According to the statement, responding officers made contact with the woman and then tried to detain her after discovering she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant and had drugs in her possession. The statement said the woman fired a shot during a struggle and that officers returned fire. The woman’s identity wasn’t released.

