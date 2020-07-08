Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police: Woman wounded by officers' return gunfire

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-08 15:15:59-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman is expected to survive after being wounded when officers returned fire after she allegedly fired a shot during a struggle.

A police statement said the shooting occurred Wednesday after officers went to a hotel in response to a 911 call reporting that a woman had fired a weapon.

According to the statement, responding officers made contact with the woman and then tried to detain her after discovering she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant and had drugs in her possession. The statement said the woman fired a shot during a struggle and that officers returned fire. The woman’s identity wasn’t released.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson