Phoenix police: Woman is accused of fatally shooting husband

Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 11:42:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman has been arrested over allegedly shooting and killing her husband.

They say 50-year-old Brandon Smith called police around 2 a.m. Sunday and stated that his wife had shot him and she was still armed in the family’s home. Police and fire crews arrived at the scene and 52-year-old Diane Smith was taken into custody.

The man was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead. They say the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was in the home at the time but was not injured. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

