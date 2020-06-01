Menu

Phoenix police seek suspects in man's shooting death

Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 01, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead. Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in west Phoenix.

Officers responded after reports of shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Upon their arrival, they located a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. According to investigators, an argument had taken place prior to the shooting. Then two men were seen fleeing in their cars.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not identified any suspects nor the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.

