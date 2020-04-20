Menu

Phoenix police seek suspect who fatally shot teen at party

Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 20, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy at a house party. Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday night at a home in south Phoenix.

Officers were called to an area near 21st Street and Southern Avenue after there was a report of gunfire. They found several people in a home. Investigators determined someone shot at 17-year-old Kenyon Myers as he was leaving.

The suspect was gone before police arrived. Myers was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

